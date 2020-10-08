Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Frederik Espersen, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Denmark.
    1standings

    Frederik Espersen

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.05
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    148.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 81 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 26th September 2020, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 21
    42.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    19 times out of 21
    90.48%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    19.05%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    9.52%
    5
    4.76%
    6
    14.29%
    7
    9.52%
    8
    9.52%
    9
    9.52%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    4
    3
    2
    1
    3
    2
    2
    2
    0
