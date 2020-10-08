Logo

    Frank Selldorff, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    Frank Selldorff

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    4.92
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    118.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 61 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in Daytona Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central Florida
      team
    • 16
      race number
    • 13
      position
    • 11.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 24
    20.83%
    finishes less than 10
    20 times out of 24
    83.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 24
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    4.17%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    4.17%
    8
    16.67%
    9
    12.5%
    10
    4.17%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    4
    4
    2
    1
    4
    3
    1
