    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Fabienne Wohlwend

    • 1997-07-11
      born
    • LIC
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    9.68
    average points
    4
    titles won
    numbers
    377.50
    points overall
    39
    race contested
    • 142 in Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2017,2020, Coppa Shell Europe, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Monza Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    23 times out of 39
    58.97%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 39
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    39 times out of 39
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 39
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 39
    17.95%
    pole positions
    10 times out of 39
    25.64%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 39
    7.69%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    17.95%
    2
    23.08%
    3
    17.95%
    4
    7.69%
    5
    5.13%
    6
    10.26%
    7
    7.69%
    8
    7.69%
    9
    2.56%
    10
    0%
    position
    7
    9
    7
    3
    2
    4
    3
    3
    1
    0
