Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Italy.
    1standings

    Emanuele Maria Tabacchi

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    15.36
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    430.00
    points overall
    28
    race contested
    • 223 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2019,2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    25 times out of 28
    89.29%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    27 times out of 28
    96.43%
    retirements
    1 times out of 28
    3.57%

    personal performance

    Wins
    16 times out of 28
    57.14%
    pole positions
    11 times out of 28
    39.29%
    fastest laps
    17 times out of 28
    60.71%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    57.14%
    2
    17.86%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    3.57%
    5
    3.57%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    16
    5
    4
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news