    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Dave Davidson

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    6
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    60.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 51 in 2021 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 22nd May 2007, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2021, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 6° in Brands Hatch Circuit Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • Stratstone Manchester
      team
    • 93
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 9.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    10 times out of 10
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    20%
    5
    30%
    6
    50%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    3
    5
    0
    0
    0
    0
