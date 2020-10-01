Auto
Racing
Store
Universe
Corporate
Auto
812 Superfast
812 GTS
296 GTB
SF90 Stradale
SF90 Spider
F8 Tributo
F8 Spider
Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Portofino M
Special Series
Icona
Line Up
MyFerrari
MyFerrari App
Sign In
Register
Owners Club
Configurator
GT Racing
Past Models
Personalisation
Ferrari Tailor Made
Ferrari Genuine
Car services
Officine Classiche
Driving Courses
Driving Activities
Pre-Owned
Home
Why Approved
Models
Value your car
Dealer
Financial Services
Racing
Formula 1
Home
SF21 Reveal
Team
News
Races
Partners
Hospitality
Media Galleries
History
Ferrari Driver Academy
Home
Mission
Drivers
Media Galleries
News
Ferrari Esports
Home
Ferrari Esports FDA Team
Ferrari Esports Series
Competizioni GT
Home
News
GT Series
Official Drivers
Cars
Club Competizioni GT
LMH
Media Galleries
Partners
Corse Clienti
Home
News
Calendar
Ferrari Challenge
XX Programme
F1 Clienti
Bertolini 500
Ferrari Challenge drivers
Corso Pilota
Cars
Media galleries
Live Streaming
Partners
Finali Mondiali 2021
Store
Universe
News
The Official Ferrari Magazine
Ferrari Museums
Home
Ferrari Maranello Museum
Enzo Ferrari Modena Museum
Factory Tour
Personalised Experiences
Exclusive Events
Tickets and info
Ristorante Cavallino
Home
History
Massimo Bottura
Menu
The Restaurant
Contacts
Gift voucher
History
Ferrari Simulation Center
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Ferrari Land Barcelona
Corporate
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Cooper
Macneil
1
standings
Cooper
Macneil
1992-09-07
born
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2016
debut year
6
seasons
career
15.59
average points
3
titles won
numbers
904.00
points overall
58
race contested
247 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli North America
best season for points won
12th June 2021, Homestead-Miami Speedway Race-2
last race
1° in 2018,2019,2020, Trofeo Pirelli North America
best season
2° in Homestead Race-1 2016
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge North America
Ferrari of Westlake
team
63
race number
1
position
135.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
49 times out of 58
84.48%
finishes greater than 10
0 times out of 58
0%
finishes less than 10
56 times out of 58
96.55%
retirements
2 times out of 58
3.45%
personal
performance
Wins
35 times out of 58
60.34%
pole positions
40 times out of 58
68.97%
fastest laps
34 times out of 58
58.62%
career
60
40
20
1
60.34%
2
20.69%
3
3.45%
4
8.62%
5
3.45%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
35
12
2
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
car
FERRARI
488
CHALLENGE
EVO
Discover More
3
news
LATEST NEWS
3 days
Corse Clienti
Driver
comments
after
the
Finali
Mondiali
Trofeo
Pirelli
06 Jul
Corse Clienti
Ferrari
Challenge
Completes
Fourth
Round
of
North
American
Championship
16 Jun
Corse Clienti
Comments
from
Saturday’s
Race
Winners
at
Homestead-Miami
4
media gallery
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
news
media gallery