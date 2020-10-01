Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Cooper Macneil

    • 1992-09-07
      born
    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    15.59
    average points
    3
    titles won
    numbers
    904.00
    points overall
    58
    race contested
    • 247 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli  North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th June 2021, Homestead-Miami Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2018,2019,2020, Trofeo Pirelli North America
      best season
    • 2° in Homestead Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Westlake
      team
    • 63
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 135.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    49 times out of 58
    84.48%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 58
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    56 times out of 58
    96.55%
    retirements
    2 times out of 58
    3.45%

    personal performance

    Wins
    35 times out of 58
    60.34%
    pole positions
    40 times out of 58
    68.97%
    fastest laps
    34 times out of 58
    58.62%

    career

    60
    40
    20
    1
    60.34%
    2
    20.69%
    3
    3.45%
    4
    8.62%
    5
    3.45%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    35
    12
    2
    5
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover More
    • standings
    • car
    • news
    • media gallery