    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Cedric Mezard

    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    5.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    11.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 11 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 3rd December 2016, Daytona Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Daytona Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 2
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 2
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 2
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    50%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    50%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
