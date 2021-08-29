  • Store

Weiland in command of the Coppa Shell

Nürburgring 29 agosto 2021

Yesterday the overtake and today the breakaway. James Weiland arrived at the Nürburgring in second place in the general standings of the Coppa Shell but, thanks to his double-win on the German circuit, returns home in first place with a 10-point margin over his season-long rival Ernst Kirchmayr. It should make for an exciting finale.

“I can’t complain about how I conducted the race as the conditions were not the best: it was quite cold and so it was difficult to get the tyres to the right temperature. I risked hitting the barriers but, luckily, I avoided the worst and got back into the swing of things, but I had to remain behind Ingvar Mattsson.”