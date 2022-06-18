Wartique and Ziemian fastest in first qualifying

Two FML - D2P team drivers shared pole position on the first day of racing at the Hungaroring circuit in the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe. John Wartique was the fastest in the Trofeo Pirelli class, while Roman Ziemian was first in the Coppa Shell. Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) posted the best time in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) was quickest in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. John Wartique prevailed in a fierce battle for pole position in the premier class. His time of 1:46.475 saw him snatch first place on the grid from the championship leader, Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), more than four-tenths behind him. Two rookies will start behind them on the second row: Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) ahead of Josef Král (Scuderia Praha). Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) was fifth.

Ange Barde took sixth place overall and top spot in the Am category. He dominated the second part of the session, finishing 0.388 seconds ahead of Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing). This is the third consecutive pole of the season for the Frenchman, who is in excellent form. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) turned in the third-fastest time in the Trofeo Pirelli Am.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell session was also hard-fought, with Roman Ziemian eventually prevailing by just twenty-nine thousandths over Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing). Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) finished third, ahead of Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT). The results, with the top four bunched within a second, suggest we are in for a spectacular race.

Peter Christensen clocked the fastest time in the Am. He was followed by Martinus Richter (Mertel Motorsport Racing), who was quick enough to steal second place from Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) on the last available lap.

In this category, qualifying took place in two separate sessions, one for the Coppa Shell drivers and the other for the Coppa Shell Am. As usual, there will be only one race for this class, but the Coppa Shell contenders will be grouped at the front of the starting grid, with the Am behind.

Programme. The Trofeo Pirelli race is set to start at 1.30pm, while the lights will go out for the Coppa Shell at 4pm.