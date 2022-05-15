Wartique and Laursen triumph in Race 2 at Paul Ricard

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe sends round two of its 30th edition into the archives with two more gripping, spectacular races at the Le Castellet circuit. The Race 2 victors were John Wartique (FML - D2P) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur - IB FAST) wrapping up a perfect weekend with another win in Am class. Meanwhile Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) sealed the Coppa Shell and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) came first in the Am class.

Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole position, John Wartique withstood an attempted comeback from Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) to claim a win which gives the driver a new lease of life in the overall standings. After the opening stages of the race were neutralised by a Safety Car entrance, the pair edged away at the head of the field, but the former Formula 1 driver - yesterday’s winner - was unable to make the decisive attack and had to eventually settle for second place. The leader of the general standings Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), thanks to an astonishing comeback from last place on the class grid, reached and overtook Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) in a thrilling head-to-head on the final lap to clinch the third step of the podium, thus partially redeeming a somewhat unfortunate weekend. For the young Frenchwoman there was also the satisfaction of the fastest lap time.

Having avoided the collision that, on the first corner, forced Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) out of the race and obliged Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) into the pits, Ange Barde managed to transform his pole position into a second win of the weekend in Trofeo Pirelli Am. The domination of the experienced driver on home soil was topped off with the fastest lap time. Overall runner-up went to Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA), ahead of Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck), third, taking his maiden Ferrari Challenge podium and Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), fourth.