Wartique and Laursen fastest in Q2 at Paul Ricard

Day two of racing is underway for the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Le Castellet circuit, the second round of the Prancing Horse single-marque series. By the end of the two timed practice sessions, it was John Wartique (FML - D2P) in Trofeo Pirelli and Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) in Coppa Shell who had registered the top performances. Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) and Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) reconfirmed themselves as the fastest in Trofeo Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell Am respectively.

Trofeo Pirelli. Thanks to an outstanding final lap, John Wartique clinched the Race 2 pole position by just 95 milliseconds ahead of Adrian Sutil’s marker. The German driver, winner yesterday on his Ferrari Challenge debut, will start from second spot, while Luka Nurmi will occupy third on the grid. Both Max Mugelli (CDP - Eureka Competition) and Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), both held up in traffic towards the end of the session, will be forced to claw back positions from the starting grid.

Am class will get underway in the same way that race one finished, with yesterday's winner Ange Barde in first position - fourth overall - just 48 milliseconds ahead of Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx). Fourth place went to Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), ahead of Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA) and Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors).

Coppa Shell. The battle for pole position was decided in the final stages of the timed practice session with Johnny Laursen prevailing with a 569-millisecond advantage over his closest pursuers. Behind him, with the exact same times, were Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) and Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P). The Italian will start from the front row having set her best time ahead of the Race 1 winner who will start from third on the grid. Also within a second of the leader's time were Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa).

In the Am class, Joakim Olander produced a repeat performance, improving on his best Q1 lap-time by 172 milliseconds. Behind him will start Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport), second, and the 2021 World Champion Peter Christensen (Formula Racing), third.

Programme. Race 2 of the Coppa Shell kicks off at 13.30 today, while the second round of the Trofeo Pirelli gets underway at 16.00