Voices after qualifying for Race 1 at Silverstone

James Swift and Laurent de Meeus were the best performers in their respective classes at the end of the 30-minute qualifying session to determine the Race 1 grid. In a session conditioned by the cancellation of the times recorded by some of the series' protagonists due to exceeding track limits, the drivers of Dick Lovett Swindon and H.R. Owen London were also the fastest on our microphones.

James Swift, Pole Position, Trofeo Pirelli Qualifying 1: “You have to push to the edge, to make the lap times, but you also have to respect the rules of the racetrack. We just seemed to keep it tidy today. It’s great to see Andie Stokoe alongside me, he has done a fantastic job. He has wanted that for a long time, and I don’t think it will be too long before we see him on pole. Turn 4 and 5 are a bit tricky here and people can be a bit over aggressive, so I hope I can get a good run into turn 1 and 2 and then if everything stays in order, we should be in good shape.”