Victories for Pin and Ziemian in Race-1 at Budapest

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) claimed her third win in this season’s Trofeo Pirelli on the first day of round three of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at the Hungaroring circuit. This result earned her precious points to extend her lead in the overall standings. In the Am, Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB FAST) continued his streak of consecutive victories, bringing his total to five in this thirtieth-anniversary edition of Maranello’s one-make event. Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P) turned pole into triumph in the Coppa Shell, while Maurizio Pitorri (CDP - Best Lap) claimed his first win in the Am category.
Trofeo Pirelli. Doriane Pin climbed the podium's top step courtesy of an excellent start in which she overtook poleman John Wartique (FML - D2P) and built a reassuring lead to seal a comfortable victory. Josef Král (Scuderia Praha) took third place, getting the better of Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap) at the start. The Italian was also overtaken by Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing). The Finn defended his overall fourth place down to the last, challenged throughout the thirty minutes by Ange Barde, who emerged victorious in the Am ahead of Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors). Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) took the last step of the class podium, ahead of Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx). Both took advantage of a mistake by David Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), who ran wide at Turn 1 while in third. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) soon departed the scene, despite his third place in qualifying, knocked out by a contact early in the race.
Coppa Shell. Roman Ziemian scored his second victory of the season in a race affected by a crash at the first turn, which triggered the entry of the Safety Car and the exit of probable key competitors such as Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing). At the restart, Ziemian did well to retain his race lead, a position he held down to the chequered flag, ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), despite the German's final push to overtake the leader in the standings. In the Am, Maurizio Pitorri secured his first win in the Ferrari Challenge ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Baron Motorsport) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing), with the latter getting the better of Martinus Richter (Mertel Motorsport Racing) after a fine duel.
Programme. Tomorrow, Sunday 19 June, qualifying will start at 9am, with Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli beginning at 1.30pm and the Coppa Shell at 4pm.