Unstoppable Schirò

Niccolò Schirò only knows how to win. Since returning to Ferrari Challenge, the Rossocorsa driver has won every race he has taken part in, notching up a streak of five consecutive triumphs. This umpteenth win keeps the Italian’s hopes alive of staging a comeback against current championship leader Michelle Gatting, which until a few weeks ago seemed impossible.
“In the qualifying session we narrowly missed the pole position. In the race I got off to a fine start with great pace from the first corner. The weather during the race was not the greatest but fortunately it did not affect the points and was enough to win. I'm very satisfied and I hope to do even better tomorrow and maybe even get the pole position.”