Trofeo Pirelli Am Race-2, comments from the podium

Ange Barde also won Race-2. He was followed by the Italians Marco Pulcini and Alessandro Cozzi. This is what they had to say from the podium.





Marco Pulcini, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am delighted with this second podium, a little less so with my performance as the tyre pressure rose very quickly. Thank you to everyone: Ferrari, my team, and my coach. Congratulations to Alessandro Cozzi”.





Alessandro Cozzi, third Trofeo Pirelli Am: “A first career podium in this second year in the Ferrari Challenge. It was a very tough race, but the car was perfect, and even in the last part of the race, I managed to keep a good feel for the tyres. I put a lot of effort into securing the podium behind Pulcini, who I congratulate. Excellent organisation and a beautiful track even if it is physically demanding”.