Swift and de Zille take wins in the final race at Silverstone, de Zille takes Coppa Shell title

Swift takes his second win of the weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille winning in the Coppa Shell in a thrilling race at Silverstone.
Trofeo Pirelli. Rain before qualifying caused the drivers to experience new conditions on track. Despite the wet conditions, James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) again took pole, with an impressive time of 2:16.451. After qualifying, the track dried up quickly but remained greasy for the race, with the cars on slick tyres. Swift showed his class once again and dominated the race, leading from the start. He was pushed by the rest of the field, in particular Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales), who had an outstanding start - moving from 5th to 2nd in a matter of laps. However, Simmons was embroiled in the battle of the race with Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), with the two of them racing side by side for several laps. Eventually, Khera passed and held his position for second spot on the podium. Simmons pressured Khera right to the final lap, and finished third, to take his first podium of the season after an outstanding drive. The fastest lap once again went to Khera (2:07.718).
Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) re-gained pole position from Laurent de Meeus (H.R. Owen London) with a lap time of 2:18.447. However, de Zille flat-spotted his tyres during yesterday’s qualifying session, so he decided to put on a new set of tyres. But, because he had already used the 2 sets of slick tyres that are allowed within the regulations, this meant he had to take a penalty and start the race from the pit lane. In true racing fashion, de Zille fought through the field to take the win and the top step of the podium in the Coppa Shell class – as well as the Championship title with 1 round still to go. De Meeus took the second step of the podium after his radio failed to work during the race, which left him with no audio support from his team. Jonathan Satchell (H.R. Owen London) made a welcome return to the podium in 3rd place, his second podium of the season. De Zille drove the fastest lap of the race in the Coppa Shell class with a lap time of 2:10.021
Schedule. The next event in the Ferrari Challenge UK season will be at Oulton Park on the 1st-2nd October.