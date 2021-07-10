Swift and de Zille take wins in Race 1 at Snetterton

Swift takes his first win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille once again winning the Coppa Shell class, in a thrilling day of action in front of the fans at Snetterton.

Trofeo Pirelli. A rain shower before qualifying pushed the drivers onto wets. James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) took pole, with an impressive time of 2:09.8. After qualifying, the rain eased off and Swift dominated the race on a dry track - leading from the front and holding off Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), who couldn’t close the gap despite his valiant efforts. Khera was followed by Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) who, after losing one position at the start, demonstrated some excellent defensive driving to keep himself on the final step of the podium. Swift also took the fastest lap of the race (1:53.883).

Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) clinched his fifth pole position of the season with a lap time of 2:10.7. De Zille ran a strong race, winning his 5th race in a row in the series, challenging those in the class above him. Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) drove well from start to finish in an error-free race to finish 2nd. Jonathan Satchell (H.R. Owen London) took his first podium of the season, unchallenged by those drivers behind him on the track. De Zille took the fastest lap of the race in the Coppa Shell class with a lap time of 1:55.838.

Schedule. The qualifying session for Race 2 will take place tomorrow from 10:50 to 11:20, and the race will get underway at 15:00.