Swift and De Meeus take wins at Silverstone in Race 1

Swift secures another win in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with de Meeus taking his first win in the Coppa Shell class, in a thrilling day of action played out in front of crowds at Silverstone.

Trofeo Pirelli. Perfect qualifying conditions put James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) in pole position, with an impressive time of 2:04.604. Swift went on to dominate the race in similar conditions to those in qualifying - leading from the front and consistently pulling away from the rest of the field. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), starting from third, managed to pass Andie Stokoe (Dick Lovett Swindon) and finish second. Stokoe secured his best grid position in qualifying and his highest race finish on the third step of the podium. Once again it was Swift that took the fastest lap of the race (2:05.675).