Pin and Engstler fastest in second qualifying at Hockenheim

Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) in the Coppa Shell, will again start from pole in Race-2 at Hockenheim after two spectacular qualifying sessions with the drivers battling it out separated by thousandths of a second. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast) was fastest, while in the Coppa Shell Am Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) came out on top.

Trofeo Pirelli. Just thirty-seven thousandths separated Doriane Pin and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) at the end of the time trials, with the young Frenchwoman prevailing in 1:41.279. Behind Nurmi comes John Wartique (FML - D2P), focused on making amends for the unlucky performance of the first day. Thirty-four thousandths of a second separated Conrad Laursen (Formula Racing), fourth, and Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap) in fifth.

Ange Barde claimed top spot on the starting grid in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. He finished ahead of, in order, Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx), Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck - ZvO Racing) and Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), all separated by just a few hundredths of a second.

Coppa Shell. Home driver Franz Engstler took his second pole position of the German weekend. He set the best time of 1:42.666 early in the qualifying session, 107 thousandths ahead of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), who again had to settle for second place. Roman Ziemian (CDP - D2P) will start from third, ahead of Alessandro Giovanelli (Rossocorsa). Thomas and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) took fifth and sixth place, separated by just 46 thousandths.

The Coppa Shell Am also saw a close contest, with the top three finishers bunched within less than two-tenths of a second. They were the only drivers to come in under the 1:44 mark. Matthias Moser (Baron Motorsport) prevailed at the end of the session, ahead of Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Race-1 winner Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München).

Programme. Coppa Shell Race-2 sets off today at 2.20pm, while the Trofeo Pirelli starts at 5.20pm.