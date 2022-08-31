Penultimate battle of the British series at Brands Hatch

The vibrant battle for the 2022 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK hots up with the titles up for grabs in Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell. The Brands Hatch circuit will host the penultimate round of the season from 2-4 September, in the run-up to the grand finale at Silverstone a fortnight later, from 16-18 September.

The drivers of the British series will be looking forward to more thrill-packed challenges at the venue in the county of Kent which boasts nearly 100 years of history. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) still tops the table on 80 points. However, Andrew Morrow's (Charles Hurst) maiden win at Donington in Race 2 and his runner-up position in the first race have allowed the rookie driver to move up into second place in the general standings on 68 points, bypassing H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London), who lies four points behind.

The situation in the Coppa Shell tells a different story, with Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), on his series debut this year, leading the standings on 91 points after six consecutive podiums (practically every race participation), occupying the top step in the four most recent events. The rivals looking to break this hegemony include Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) in second, some 20 points behind, and Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) third on 68 points.

Proceedings get underway on Saturday with free practice from 09.35 to 10.15, followed by qualifying from 12.10 to 12.40, with Race 1 kicking off at 15.10 on the Indy-configured track. Sunday sees a repeat, with free practice from 10.00 to 11.00, qualifying from 12.40 to 13.10, with the green light for the second race at 15.25 raced around the Grand Prix layout. All times are local.

All Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK qualifying sessions and races will be live-streamed on live.ferrari.com.