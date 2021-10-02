Oulton Park Saturday Pole Quotes

The Ferrari Challenge UK drivers were faced with wet conditions in their second day at Oulton Park. Practice was wet, but the track was drying in some places allowing the drivers to push for faster times. H. Sikkens was the fastest among the Trofeo Pirelli drivers, while de Zille secured another pole in Coppa Shell.

Graham de Zille, Coppa Shell Pole Position: “The track was very damp, it was drying in some areas so you had to be really careful on some of the corner exits. It was just a matter of building up the lap times. Yesterday I didn’t go out on new wets, so I had fresh tyres for today. I managed to get enough temperature in the tyres to set a good lap. I would have liked to get some more temperature into the tyres and set a faster time, but I did enough. Even on my fastest lap I found a bit of traffic so I think there was another half a second in the lap, but I can’t complain, 4th overall and 1st in my class.”