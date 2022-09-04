Khera reigns again. Cavers' first victory

Day two of the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, held on the longer Brands Hatch GP Circuit, saw Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) confirm his place as championship leader in the Trofeo Pirelli. In the Coppa Shell, victory went to Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham) who, on his debut in the series and after a podium finish in Race 1, took the joy of victory in Race 2. The second race was held in a GP configuration, different and longer than the Indy layout used on the first day.

Trofeo Pirelli. It was the top three drivers in the Trofeo Pirelli standings that set the track alight with overtaking. At the start, H. Sikkens (HR Owen London) defended first position gained in qualifying, while Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) overtook Lucky Khera to take second. During the fourth lap, Morrow managed to find the gap to take the lead and Khera was also able to take advantage of the moment to overtake Sikkens for second position. The decisive overtaking move came on lap 17, when Khera overtook Morrow at the end of the main straight to take the lead, which he held until the finish line. Morrow in second and Sikkens in third completed the podium, with fourth going to Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester).

Coppa Shell. It was Cavers who surprised many by taking the victory after a podium finish in Race 1 on Saturday. Not content with second place, he improved in Race 2 with an excellent performance. The rookie driver from Graypaul Nottingham earned pole position in qualifying and finished the race with a win. He never lost command of the race, not even after the restart following the entry of the Safety Car called to move the car of Stuart Marston (Maranello Sales), which ended up in the gravel. Behind him was Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), who managed to gain a position at the start against John Seale (Carrs Ferrari) and then fend off the assault of Race 1 winner Paul Rogers (JCT600 Leeds). The leader of the Coppa Shell therefore manages to get on the podium for the first time this weekend at Brands Hatch, ahead of Rogers.

Trofeo Pirelli standings. With one round still to go, Khera is increasingly the leader with 111 points to Morrow's 92 and Sikkens' 90.

Coppa Shell standings. Thanks to a win and a third place, Rogers is on 99 points, shortening the gap to leader Ambrose on 110. Further behind, with 83 points, is Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham).

Schedule. The final and decisive round of the Ferrari Challenge UK is scheduled in less than two weeks' time, between 16 and 18 September at the Silverstone circuit, in conjunction with the fifth round of the European series