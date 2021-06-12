Khera and de Zille take wins in the second weekend of the season

Khera takes his second win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille winning the Coppa Shell class in front of fans for the first time this year.
Trofeo Pirelli. After a sunny Qualifying session, new entrant James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) took pole with an impressive time of 1:07.287. James was chased through the duration of the race by Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) who eventually passed him to take the win. James fought back but, after some tight racing, was unable to pass and finished second. Khera also took the fastest lap (1:07.688). Rounding off the podium was Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) after driving an error-free race passing backmarkers.
Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) clinched his third pole of the season with a lap of 1:07.803. De Zille ran a strong race, winning his 7th race in a row in the series and finishing 5th overall. Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) fought a close battle with Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) for the duration of the race, until Rogers spun on the final corner during the last few minutes. This allowed Simmerson to take 2nd while Rogers finished 3rd after recovering from his earlier spin.
Schedule. The qualifying session for Race 2 will take place tomorrow from 10:55 to 11:25, and the race will get underway at 15:00.