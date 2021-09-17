Ferrari is delighted to welcome fans to Ferrari Racing Days 2021 at Silverstone. Supporting the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge UK Series will be a display of on- track action from F1 Clienti and XX Programme.

Trofeo Pirelli. Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) currently leads the championship by 22 points, it is down to H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) and James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) to close the gap before we head into the final round of the series at Oulton Park in October. Swift, who joined the series after round 1 has made-up ground rapidly, winning both races in the previous round at Snetterton.



Coppa Shell. Graham de Zille has the opportunity to secure the Championship win at Silverstone, he leads by 33 points, with, needing to only gain a 36 point lead to confirm his position. Meanwhile Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) and Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) will continue their battle for 2nd, the drivers are separated by 5 points and have been racing in close quarters all season. Their performances this weekend could script a phenomenal shoot out in the final round of the season.



F1 Clienti and XX Programme. During the event will also be showcased a range of F1 Clienti and XX Programme cars. Six Formula 1 Ferraris will attend the event, including cars driven by Felipe Massa in 2008, and Kimi Räikkönen in 2007. Sixteen Ferrari XX Programme cars will be in attendance, including FXX K, FXX-K Evo and 599XX Evo.



Ferrari clients will also be able to take part in various “Passione Ferrari” driving activities on the Silverstone and Stowe circuit throughout the weekend. Including, a circuit parade on both Saturday and Sunday.

