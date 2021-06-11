Ferrari Challenge UK Heads to Donington Park

The Ferrari Challenge UK will visit Donington Park for the second time, following successful opening rounds at Brands Hatch.

After the first round at Brands Hatch was held behind closed doors, we are delighted to welcome visitors to Donington Park for round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge UK series. Aligned with government advice and restrictions, the circuit will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing measures in place.

After one win each for experienced Trofeo Pirelli drivers, Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) and Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) in Round 1 at Brands Hatch last month, some of the new drivers for 2021, such as John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), are expected to push hard for the win after a strong podium finish last time out.

In the Coppa Shell category, Graham De Zille already has a commanding lead in the points after winning both races at Brands Hatch. However, the competition will be much closer at Donington which is expected to be dry and warm, unlike the first two races of the season which were run under very wet conditions.

An additional two drivers will join the series at Donington this weekend: Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales, Egham) rejoins the Ferrari Challenge UK for the rest of the 2021 season. Henry competed in the first year of the series in 2019, but the car he will be driving in 2021 will now feature the new Evo kit.

James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) also joins the series at Donington and brings a wealth of previous experience from LMP2 and LMP3 as well as many other series, in a move which will be sure to shake up the grid and the podium results.

There is also more racing action over the course of the weekend, with three competitive races from the Ferrari Owners’ Club GB Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series once again. And, with limited numbers allowed to attend, the Ferrari Owner’s Club GB are also expected to take part in a parade of Ferrari cars on track on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ferrari clients will also be able to take part in various “Passione Ferrari” driving activities on the Donington circuit throughout the weekend.

The paddock and pit lane will be closed to the public along with other safety measures. All tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee admission. For more information, please visit: https://doningtonpark.msv.com/DP-21-Ferrari



