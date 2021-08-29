Nurmi and Paulet triumph in the wet

Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) came out on top at the end of a tough, intense Race 2 in the Trofeo Pirelli, narrowing the gap on their rivals in the standings. Once again the race at the Nürburgring was a wash-out with low visibility, the earlier Coppa Shell race having been affected by similar conditions

Trofeo Pirelli. On the opening lap behind the Safety Car, the race loses one of its main protagonists: Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage), third after qualifying, who loses control and ends up stranded in the grass. The French driver eventually manages to get back into the race, staging a comeback but not enough to reach the frontrunners. When the Safety Car re-enters the pits, a tussle breaks out with polesitter Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) forced to fend off a fierce Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) looking at ease on the wet track. However, while the pair are busy battling, Luka Nurmi slips in and in one fell swoop, overtakes both rivals, snatching the lead and setting his own pace. Meanwhile, behind the Finn, the battle between Gatting and Schirò continues. Nevertheless, the Italian is forced to surrender the place to the leader of the standings, who moves up into second place, going on the hunt for Nurmi.

On the lap nine, Luca Ludwig (Octane126), after sizing up Schirò, manages to overtake him and takes third place. A fine battle begins between the pair, but Ludwig holds out. With five minutes to go, Omar Jackson (HR Owen) goes off-track and finishes shored up in the gravel at a dangerous spot on the track. The marshals were forced to call out the Safety Car to guarantee safety, effectively freezing the race until the chequered flag. In the end, the win goes to Nurmi ahead of Gatting, making a great comeback. The final step of the podium is occupied by Luca Ludwig. Fourth place for Schirò, ahead of Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), John Wartique (FML - D2P) and Neubauer.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. At the start of the race in Am category, Hugo Delacour manages to defend his pole position, taking command of the race, followed by Sergio Paulet, Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art), Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB Fast) and Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing). On the sixth lap, Paulet finds the space to squeeze past Delacour and authoritatively grabs the first position. Three laps later, leader of the standings Christian Brunsborg goes out after a collision with Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), ending up on the grass and forced to withdraw from the race.

Five minutes from the end, Jackson's exit from the track triggers a Safety Car entrance, putting an end to all the battling and handing the victory to Paulet. Thanks to this triumph and also to Brunsborg’s unlucky weekend, the Spaniard inches closer to the top, now just three points short of the Dane. Second place at the finish line for Delacour and third for Grouwels. Pulcini misses out on the podium, finishing ahead of Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) and Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST).

The next round of the Ferrari Challenge is set to take place on 11-12 September at Spa-Francorchamps.