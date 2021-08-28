Schirò moves up a gear in Trofeo Pirelli, Grouwels First in Am class

Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) picked up where he left off before the summer break, on the top step of the podium, winning for a fifth consecutive time since his return to the Trofeo Pirelli. In the first tightly-fought fifth round thriller in the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Nürburging, Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art) also triumphed in the Am class.
Trofeo Pirelli. It was the opening stages of the race that proved decisive for the final outcome of Race 1 on the historic, alluring Nürburgring circuit, finally dried out after the morning rain. Following on from the battle in qualifying, Niccolò Schirò made a fine start, managing to overtake pole-sitter Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), who was also overhauled by Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage). Behind came a trail of pursuers including Luca Ludwig (Octane126) making a maiden series outing, capable of reaching first fifth position and then fourth, thanks to a decisive overtaking manoeuvre on John Wartique (FML - D2P).
After a Safety Car intervention, Niccolò Schirò took his 488 Challenge Evo to the finish-line, claiming another win and continuing his attempt to reach the top of the standings, which Michelle Gatting had held on to with an excellent third place finish behind Thomas Neubauer. Narrowly missing out on a podium was Ludwig, followed by Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing), able to pass Wartique in the dying moments, with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) posting seventh.
Trofeo Pirelli Am. Am class also produced a thriller with Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) and Roger Grouwels both managing to overtake pole-sitter Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) as the race got underway. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) ran wide at the start causing serious damage to the car of the leader of the general standings, forcing the car to pull up at the edge of the track and eliciting a Safety Car call-out while safety conditions were restored. When racing resumed Grouwels managed to extend his lead, stoking up the battle for second position which Cozzi was eventually forced to abandon after a collision with Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P). Able to capitalize on it were Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST) who after brilliantly overtaking newcomer François Lansard (Formula Racing) moved up to second place which he held onto until the chequered flag, and Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team), third at the finish. The results see the Frenchman and the Spaniard attempting to pull back in the general standings against Brunsborg. Missing out on the podium were a positive Lansard ahead of Delacour and Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing).
Schedule. The Trofeo Pirelli programme for Sunday 29 August will include the second qualifying session at 11.05 and Race 2 at 16.35.