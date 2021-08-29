Schirò and Sartingen on pole in rain for Race-2

The rain that greeted the drivers at the Nürburgring circuit for Quali 2 of round five of the Ferrari Challenge did not dampen the excitement and spectacle. In the Trofeo Pirelli, Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) came out on top in the wet with Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) the quickest in the Am. A determined Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) and, in the Am, Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) were fastest in the Coppa Shell qualifying session, also held in the rain.
Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli drivers put on an exciting show in Quali 2, held in driving rain on a treacherous track. In the first phase, Niccolò Schirò successfully contained the attacks of a rampant Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage), second yesterday in Race-1. In the second part of the thirty minutes, championship leader Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) tried to snatch the best time from Schirò but finished 284 thousandths behind the Italian. Neubauer took third place on the grid, ahead of two Formula Racing drivers, Luka Nurmi and Frederik Paulsen, and John Wartique (FML – D2P). The trio were separated by just a few hundredths of a second, which heralds a spectacular race this afternoon.
Hugo Delacour claimed pole again in Race-2 in the Am class. He clocked the best time (eighth overall), just 17 thousandths ahead of Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team). Yesterday's winner Roger Grouwels (Kroymans – Race Art) will start from third in class, ahead of Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes – IB Fast) and Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing). Championship leader Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) did not participate after damaging his car during Race-1 yesterday.
Coppa Shell. After thirty minutes of excitement in the rain, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo) put in a surge on the last lap to clinch pole for Coppa Shell Race-2. The wet track at the Nürburgring called for extra caution, but the drivers put on a good show, with the German determined from the outset to make the most of his home circuit. The main action took place in the last five minutes, with Sartingen, Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and James Weiland (Rossocorsa) battling it out separated by hundredths of a second. The Lueg Sportivo driver prevailed, setting the best time of the day on his last attempt, just 45 thousandths ahead of Fons Scheltema. The current leader of the overall standings Weiland will start from third position, while Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München) is fourth in class - fifth overall - ahead of Kirchmayr.
As always, the Am class also provided plenty of thrills and spills. An increasingly positive Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa), fastest in yesterday's qualifying, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) and Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) competed for pole. In the end, Mattsson turned in the best time, fourth overall, ahead of Olander, also held back by some spins on the wet track. Third place went to Van Der Vorm and fourth to the Race-1 winner, Nussbaumer.
Programme. The second races of the Ferrari Challenge weekend at the Nürburgring will set off in the afternoon, at 1.55pm for the Coppa Shell and 4.35pm for the Trofeo Pirelli.