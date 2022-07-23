Comments from Race-1 podium at Hockenheim

Alessandro Giovanelli, Coppa Shell runner-up: “It was my first ever race in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo. I had been in contact with Andrea Zadra of Rossocorsa for years, and now I am finally here. Today was a wonderful experience organisationally for Ferrari and the team, which always supported me. It was quite a tough race due to the heat and my inexperience in driving the car, which should not be underestimated. I was very apprehensive, but it was an excellent start because my colleagues are experienced, and I tiptoed in and tried to do my best. I was assisted by engineer Gianluca and all the technicians, whom I would like to thank. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow”.

Axel Sartingen, third place Coppa Shell: “It was a challenging race. Until the entry of the Safety Car, I was unable to catch up with Franz (Engstler), who was incredibly fast. I tried to hold onto my second place, but I made a mistake, and in this race, even one error can jeopardise the final result. Indeed, I lost ground, and the new entry Giovanelli caught up and overtook me. I was very close on the last lap but couldn’t retake that lost position. Without that indecisiveness, I would definitely have finished the race in second place. Tomorrow will be another race, and we’ll see what happens”.











