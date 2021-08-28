Driver comments after Coppa Shell Race 1

The first race of the weekend at the Nürburgring turned out to be a thrill-packed one, full of unexpected twists in the plot and overtaking. The protagonists themselves, who shared the podium alongside the Coppa Shell Race 1 winners James Weiland and Alexander Nussbaumer in Am class, tell us all about it.

Christian Herdt-Wipper, second place in Coppa Shell: “This was my first ever race in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. I managed to get a runner-up spot on the Nürburgring circuit, so I really couldn't be any more satisfied about it.”

Christian Kinch, third place in Coppa Shell: “I am thrilled with this third place finish. We were undecided about which tyres to use and, in the end, we opted for the wets, which turned out to be the best choice. The start was difficult and I also had to fight in the end, but I'm very happy with the final result.”

Ingvar Mattsson, second place in Coppa Shell Am: “My start was slow which is why I dropped a few positions as a result. Fortunately, I was able to recover and hold on to my position even though it was difficult as the other drivers were very fast.”

Joakim Olander, third place in the Coppa Shell Am: “The wet track conditions made it difficult to choose the right tyres. I pushed pretty hard at the start but went over the white line and lost some time at the first corner. I should be satisfied because it has been a great experience that will definitely help me to grow and improve.”