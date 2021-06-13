Drama unfolds at Donington Park in Race 2

Following a bout of post-race penalties, Paul Hogarth takes his first win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Graham de Zille winning the Coppa Shell class for the second time this weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli. With higher track temperatures for Race 2 on Sunday, faster lap times should have been possible. However, after several competitors ignored the track limits at the final chicane during Race 1, stewards enforced the rules and administered several time penalties in Race 2.



Following a great start from pole position, Swift led the race from the front. However, he was penalised after the podium Ceremony and was handed a 30-second time penalty for gaining an advantage at the rolling start. This meant he finished 5th in class. As a result of Swift’s penalty, Paul Hogarth was promoted to 1st position in class, and this his first win of the series. The rest of the field was also littered with penalties, including winner of Race 1, Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) who exceed track limits several times, earning him a 5-second time penalty. Despite this, he was promoted to 2nd in his class after Swift’s penalty. Meanwhile, Han Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) was promoted to 3rd after driving a clean race.



Coppa Shell. Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) continued yesterday’s form and started from pole position in his class. After a tough race, he took his second win of the weekend. Similar to the results from yesterday, Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Nottingham) drove another close battle with Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) and recovered well after a spin early in the race. Simmerson was closely followed by Rogers who lost out to Simmerson after picking up a penalty for exceeding track limits.



The last two minutes of the intense race occurred under a safety car after one driver spun following contact on the exit of turn 1.



Schedule. The next event in the Ferrari Challenge UK season will be at Snetterton on the 10-11th July.

