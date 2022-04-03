Doriane Pin celebrates her fantastic weekend at Portimão

So young and so successful. Doriane Pin of Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx celebrated an incredible double win in round one of the Trofeo Pirelli at Portimão, repeating her triumph in Race-1 yesterday. Clean and aggressive driving, the power of youth at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo.

Her comments after Race-2: “Two pole positions and two wins, what can I say: it’s fantastic. I am speechless. I’ve worked hard to achieve this result, together with my amazing team, who have supported me through everything”.





