Dahlmeyer dreams of a podium finish on his home circuit

Arno Dahlmeyer, racing in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class with the Niki - Iron Lynx outfit, reveals his desire to be on the podium in his maiden year in the Ferrari Challenge. A feat that would be all the more remarkable were it to be achieved at the Nürburgring, the German driver’s home circuit.

This is your first season with the Prancing Horse, how do you rate your experience so far?

“Bear in mind that not only is this my first year with Ferrari, but it's my first year in motorsport in general, so you can imagine how many new emotions I’m experiencing. Living this moment with Ferrari is absolutely thrilling, all the more so because Ferrari is a fantastic partner that supports so many drivers like myself who are getting into this world for the very first time. In this way I feel ready to put myself to the test and I’m keen to try to improve throughout the season.”

You came close to the podium in Race 2 at Spielberg, taking a brilliant fourth place. When will we see Arno Dahlmeyer break out the bubbly?

“Hopefully very soon! My dream is to make it onto the podium here in Germany, in my country, which would be fantastic. But I don't want to spread myself too thin and rush things, I'm taking it one step at a time and eventually this satisfaction will come.”

This weekend you will race on your home circuit, the Nürburgring. What makes this occasion so special?

“As I mentioned, it’s my first year in motorsport and so, after my first races in other countries, it’ll be the first time I feel the thrill of racing on home turf and only now do I realize just how very different they are. Even hearing people around me speaking in my own language is something that puts me at ease – it’s a unique feeling. I feel more relaxed and I hope that this state of mind will help me in the race.”