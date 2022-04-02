Comments from Coppa Shell Am race 1 podium

In the Coppa Shell Am, Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) was joined on the podium by Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing).

Peter Christensen, Coppa Shell Am runner-up: “It was a crazy race from the start. Already at the first corner, everything happened. But for me, it was a great race. I kept a good pace throughout. Unfortunately, those ahead of me did likewise, so I finished second! Well, we’ll see what happens tomorrow. Portimão is a circuit I love: it’s challenging, and you need a lot of confidence because it’s a complex track, but at the same time a lot of fun”.

Alexander Nussbaumer, third place in the Coppa Shell Am: “It was a great race. Qualifying didn’t go so well because I overloaded the car and ended up starting fourteenth overall. But then the race was excellent, a lot of fun”.