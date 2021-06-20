Clean sweep for Schirò and Brunsborg

An incredible weekend for Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) clinching a second victory in the Trofeo Pirelli on the Spanish circuit, in addition to two pole positions. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) is not likely to forget about the Valencia weekend in a hurry either, taking home a superb double win in the Am class.

As the race gets underway Schirò defends his position, while Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) gets off to a fine start overhauling Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), snatching her second place. Fourth Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing). Nevertheless, at the heart of the main pack, multiple collisions at the first corner cause the immediate withdrawal of both members of the FML team - D2P outfit, John Wartique and Roman Ziemian, as well as Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes). The damages incurred sees all three unable to continue. A Safety Car entry is triggered to restore order on the track, neutralizing the race for some nine minutes.

As racing resumes, the head of the field remains the same with Schirò holding the lead and looking to break away and extend the gap over his opponents. Neubauer, Gatting and Nurmi find themselves in the chase in that order. Among the Am entries, the weekend-long battle between Brunsborg and Paulet rages on. Behind them Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing) climbs the order, followed by Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing), Hugo Delacour (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx). Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art), hindered by the incidents on lap one, sets about staging a comeback and moves into seventh position.

On lap nine, Neubauer, coming under heavy pressure from the assaults of Gatting, makes a mistaken entry into the corner and is forced to concede second spot to the Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx flag bearer. Meanwhile, in Am class, the hard-fought battle for first place continues with Brunsborg unable to shake off the menacing Paulet. Behind them are Cozzi and Dahlmeyer, who in the meantime has overtaken Delacour and Pulcini, duelling for third position: the two however come into contact and end up slipping down the order, leaving the field open to Delacour.

At the end of the 30 minutes of racing, Schirò crosses the line first, claiming his personal double on the Spanish track ahead of the general rankings points leader Gatting. Neubauer takes the lowest step of the podium. Fourth Nurmi.

The Am class battle for victory goes down to the wire with Brunsborg capturing the win ahead of Paulet and Delacour hot on the heels of the two frontrunners. Fourth place goes to Grouwels who overtakes Marco Pulcini in the dying stages. Sixth Niccolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) winning the duel against Omar Jackson (HR Owen - FF Corse).