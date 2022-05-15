Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 podium

A very closely-fought race which saw Adrian Sutil (Gohm Motorsport) and Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) take second and third respectively behind John Wartique (FML - D2P).

Adrian Sutil, second in the Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a great race in which I got off to a bit of a slow start. I tried to recover, but the driver in front of me was very smart to not let me pass, a really flawless performance for his part. I am pleased and satisfied, it was a great weekend. Of course, I still have to get used to these cars because I have always driven very different models.”

Doriane Pin, third in the Trofeo Pirelli: “Starting from 16th place was quite difficult, while unfortunately, qualifying did not go very well. I started off in the best possible way and this allowed me to gain some important positions in spite of the fact that overtaking was not very easy. In the end, however, I was able to manage my race and I am satisfied with this third place with some important points towards the championship.”