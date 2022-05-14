Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Am Race 1 podium

After a close-fought, thrilling race, we gathered the thoughts of Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) who shared the podium with Ange Barde.

Christian Brunsborg - second place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am not fully satisfied with second place. I got off to a good start, but unfortunately right away on the first lap I came off the straight, going into a corner badly. Also, on the straights I was never able to catch Ange Barde who, seeing me behind, was hard on the accelerator, so I am pleased with second place.”

Arno Dahlmeyer - third place in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Obviously I am super-happy to get my first podium in the Ferrari Challenge after all this time. It was a tough race with really combative opponents, but I think I managed the race well, especially over the final stages. The track is exciting, I really love it: not just for the circuit itself, but also because of the great atmosphere and the people you meet.”