Comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race-2

The last race in the top class of the Ferrari Challenge offered many variables and a great spectacle on the track, as confirmed by the participants who mounted the podium alongside the two winners, Niccolò Schirò and Ange Barde.

Matúš Výboh, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “This is my first time on the Trofeo Pirelli podium, and it is a great honour to conquer it on my home circuit. The strategy of trying to preserve the tyres in the early laps paid off. In the first part of the race, I didn’t push too hard, and towards the end, I was way off the podium. I managed to recover precisely because the tyres were still in good condition. I can say that the tyres definitely affected the outcome of the race. I’m delighted”.



Michelle Gatting, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I tried to do everything possible to keep Niccolò Schirò behind me, but he was faster, and I was struggling with the car. I fought, but in the end, I also let Matúš through. That’s racing. I still lead the overall standings by a good margin, although I would have preferred to be on the top step of the podium”.



Christian Brunsborg, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli AM: “I secured another second place even though I was hoping for a win in the end. With six laps to go, I tried to take first, but my opponent was faster and won the duel”.



Roger Grouwels, third place Trofeo Pirelli AM: “This time I didn’t have a good qualifying session, and in fact, I was forced to start from fifth place. I managed to catch up and, after the first corner, I was third. It was really tricky to hold the position, especially with the tyres, but in the end, I managed it, and it feels great to climb the podium again”.

