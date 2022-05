It didn't take Jason Ambrose long to settle into the Ferrari Challenge UK. Despite being a rookie, the Dick Lovett Swindon team driver has shown that he has immediately got to grips with the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and the Oulton Park track. According to Jason, there are a some key points that can affect the lap time or the race, like Cascades or Knikerbrook corner. "I think it's a fantastic circuit”.