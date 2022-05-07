Khera takes second pole position

Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) claimed his second pole position in the Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli. In the Coppa Shell series, Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) earned a pole position start for Race 2 of the weekend. Both Khera and Rogers won their respective classes in the first race of the 2022 season.

Trofeo Pirelli. On day one of the race weekend, Khera was the only driver to set a lap time in the 1:39 bracket, repeating his performance on day two with a best time of 1:39.398 – 0.2 of a second better than qualifying one.

H. Sikkens (HR Owen London) was the only other driver to break into the 1:39 bracket, with a lap time of 1:39.657, just 0.259 behind Khera, in his first qualifying session of the weekend. Race 2 looks to be a close-run contest between the two drivers, who are joined by Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) who placed third.

Coppa Shell. Following his first race win in Ferrari Challenge UK series, it was clear Rogers was looking to place his car, number 20, at the front of the field for Race 2. Setting the pace throughout the second qualifying session, Rogers went on to set a fastest lap time of 1:41.477, with Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham) just 0.076 behind.

Newcomer John Seale (Carrs Ferrari) couldn’t match his fastest lap time from qualifying one. Following an overnight downpour, the track was still damp in places, but Seale still set a time of 1:41.856, earning him a respectable third place start ahead of fellow newcomer Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), who took his first podium finish in Race 1.

Following Seale’s early retirement from Race 1 after contact with Simmerson, the four drivers – Rogers, Simmerson, Seale and Ambrose – will all be keen to take the top step on podium later today.

Programme. The second race at Oulton Park will start at 2.55pm which can be watched live on YouTube and the Ferrari Races website, with both Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell classes on track for 30 minutes.