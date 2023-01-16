Lilou Wadoux, Driver Ferrari Competizioni GT

From karting to top-flight motorsport, in only six seasons Lilou Wadoux has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the international scene, so much so that she became Ferrari Competizioni GT’s first female official driver.
Born in Amiens in 2001, after her formative years in karting, the young Frenchwoman transitioned to car racing in 2017. She made a name for herself in the Alpine Elf Europa Cup championship, launching a career whose early years were closely linked to “closed wheel” cars derived from series production.
In the 2022 season, Lilou expanded her racing activities by debuting in the FIA World Endurance Championship. She competed in LMP2 class prototypes for the Richard Mille Racing Team, closing the season with four top-ten places. In November 2022, during the rookie tests in Bahrain following the last round of the World Championship, she became the first woman to drive a Hypercar. On that occasion, she also tested the Ferrari 488 GTE on the track.
Lilou Wadoux joins the Ferrari family in 2023, becoming the first female Competizioni GT official driver. The year will see her compete in the WEC LMGTE Am class with the 488 GTE of Richard Mille AF Corse.