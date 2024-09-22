Driver comments after the Sugo 300 Km

The Ferrari 296 GT3 number 45 of Ponos Racing secured its first podium of the season in the Super GT Japan championship. The key players in this result were Kei Cozzolino and Lilou Wadoux, who, on the Sugo circuit, took second place in the GT300 class. For the official driver, this also marked a milestone: becoming the first woman to step onto the podium in the series.

Lilou Wadoux: “I’m extremely happy with this result. In today’s race, I gave my all to try and win. I think my performance was very good, although I regret not being able to secure the victory. I must thank the entire team: the squad was great, the car was fantastic, and everything went perfectly during the pit stops. Even the strategy was flawless. We deserved this result, which can be equated to a win. Now, we need to stay on this path, keep going, always aiming to improve, and find the pace both in dry and wet conditions.”

Kei Cozzolino: “We couldn’t have done better. It was extraordinary, and I have to congratulate the entire team. The strategy was perfectly devised, and the car was the fastest in the rain, so much so that during my stint, I built up a lead of over 20 seconds. It’s a pity the Safety Car came out, wiping out the gaps. When Lilou got in, the track began to dry: she managed to hold the lead for about ten laps, but then had to give way. She delivered an absolute masterclass. Now we have three more rounds to try and chase the victory that still eludes us!”