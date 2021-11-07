Thrilling final round of the WEC ends with Ferrari and AF Corse victory

LMGTE Pro . At the end of a drama-filled eight-hour marathon that went down to the wire, it was the Ferrari 488 GTE driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado that crossed the finish line first to claim a third season win after the triumphs in the 8 Hours of Portimão and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The No. 51 crew ran a strategically risky race through some sections in order to be able to tackle the final part on fresh tyres. This decision allowed the Maranello-based machine to keep the gaps from rivals contained and take the lead at several stages of the race. The key race-deciding episode would occur with just over ten minutes still to run.





Contact between Pier Guidi and Christensen, while the Porsche driver was being overtaken by a prototype, ended with the Danish driver spinning. Pier Guidi then noticeably eased up the pace to relinquish his position to the Porsche driver, but the no. 92 car returned to the pits for a splash & go. At this point Pier Guidi was no longer obliged to give up his position and, a lap later, he too pitted for a quick refuel. Back on track, the no. 51 488 GTE found itself in the lead with the Porsche on his tail. Pier Guidi defended his position over the final laps to take the chequered flag in first place and clinch the drivers' title. However, the result remains provisional pending the intention to appeal filed by Porsche.





The second Ferrari, driven by Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra, completed the race in third position after having led the eight-hour race for several laps. The two drivers churned out a convincing performance, even though they were slowed down at times by backmarkers. With the points secured by the no. 52 car over the course of the season, Ferrari provisionally wins the Constructors' title, adding to those obtained in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.