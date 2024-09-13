First day at Fuji for the 296 LMGT3s

Making its debut on the historic Japanese circuit, the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 of the Vista AF Corse team featured in the first two free practice sessions, which kicked off the weekend for the 6 Hours of Fuji, the seventh round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. Both cars from the Prancing Horse manufacturer stood out during the two sessions.

Free Practice 1. The 90-minute session took place in dry track conditions, with air and track temperatures ranging between 26 and 27 °C and 32 and 36.8 °C, respectively.

The number 55 296 LMGT3, driven by Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera alongside François Heriau and Simon Mann, and the number 54, entrusted to fellow official driver Davide Rigon with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci, finished second and third.

The best lap time for the Ferrari number 55 was 1’40’’528, matching that of the number 95 Corvette, achieved on the seventh of 41 laps completed. The other Ferrari stopped the clock at 1’40’’793, completing 38 laps.

Free Practice 2. In the afternoon, the 90-minute session, contested in weather conditions similar to the morning, with temperatures a few degrees lower, concluded with the Ferrari number 55 in first place, thanks to a lap time of 1’40’’682. The other 296 LMGT3, in the silver livery fielded by the Vista AF Corse team, was 0’’242 adrift, securing fourth place. The two cars completed 43 and 46 laps respectively.

The programme. On Saturday, 14 September, after the free practice session from 10.20 a.m. to 11.20 a.m., qualifying will take place at 2.20 p.m. followed by the Hyperpole at 2.40 p.m., determining the starting grid for the 6 Hours of Fuji, scheduled for Sunday, 15 September, from 11 a.m. (local time).