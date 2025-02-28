Drivers comments after Qatar 1812 KM

The Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of Vista AF Corse leave Lusail with two top-ten finishes in the Qatar 1812 km. The number 21 car, crewed by François Heriau, Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera, closed in fifth – just half a second off the podium – while the number 54, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon, finished in eighth position. Here are the drivers’ comments at the end of the race.

Alessio Rovera, 296 LMGT3 #21: “We leave Qatar with a points-scoring finish, although before the race we had hoped for an even better result. A race like this, lasting ten hours, always includes several unknowns. In any case, we are optimistic about the next round at Imola, where we will do our best to secure a podium finish in front of the Italian fans.”

Davide Rigon, 296 LMGT3 #54: “Today, the car was very competitive, but unfortunately, we lost a lap very early on, forcing us into a recovery drive. The car had a good balance, and our performance was in line with our competitors. However, I am happy with the work of the entire team. Now we look ahead, already thinking about our home race at Imola, where we are confident of achieving a good result.”