The new Ferrari 296 GTS presented in Düsseldorf

The new Ferrari 296 GTS, the latest model of the Prancing Horse, was presented for the exclusive premiere to some of the guests in Düsseldorf, Germany.



For two exclusive evenings, the guests had the opportunity to admire the new Berlinetta Sports Spider at first hand and to experience how Ferrari combines the concepts of tradition and innovation not only with the cars but also with the special Events.

With a traditional Italian dinner and a futuristic light show, the vehicle was spectacularly presented by Wilhelm Hegger, Managing Director Ferrari Central Europe.

With this new car, Ferrari takes driving pleasure to a higher level. The Ferrari 296 GTS, the evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider concept, is powered by the new 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor that debuted on the 296 GTB, which unleashes a massive 830 HP in total. The car thus redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

