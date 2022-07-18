The new 296 GTS presented in Switzerland

The new 296 GTS, the Prancing horse's latest arrival, was unveiled during an exclusive preview for some Ferrari customers in Basel, Switzerland.

On the occasion of a truly spectacular evening, guests were able to admire the new sports spider berlinetta up close, that was introduced directly by Marco Sambaldi, Head of Ferrari East Europe&Switzerland, Marianna Sarti - Head of Marketing Ferrari Europe&Africa and Francesco Bianchi - Head of Ferrari Europe&Africa.