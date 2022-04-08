Passione Ferrari: new season kicks off at Portimão circuit

Passione Ferrari - Ferrari's official track events programme - opened the 2022 season with the first event at the Portimão circuit, on the occasion of the Ferrari European Challenge, the most famous of the single-marque championships that has been fascinating customers and passionate Ferrari customers since 1993 with exciting races on the world's most beautiful circuits.

Participants from all over Europe gathered for two days of free track sessions where they could hone their track driving skills and enjoy their Ferraris within the exclusive safety-focused surroundings of the Portuguese race track.

A programme packed with activities involved our Ferrari drivers in the passion of the Ferrari world, such as the 121 test drives of the cars in the range, including the new 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma; the Ferrari Parade, the classic lap of honour on the track; the Grid Walk, where customers could experience emotions of the starting grid up close; the Paddock Tour, during which a professional guide explained how the Ferrari Challenge team works and the exclusive Saturday evening dinner in an evocative setting in the heart of the circuit.

The Passione Ferrari calendar continues with the next appointment, on 14 and 15 May, at the Paul Richard circuit in Le Castellet, France.

Contact your nearest Official Ferrari Dealer to discover the full Passione Ferrari offer and join our community >