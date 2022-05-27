French stage for Passione Ferrari

Passione Ferrari - the official Ferrari track events programme - continues non-stop. For the month of May, it stopped at the Paul Richard circuit in Le Castellet, France, for the Ferrari European Challenge.

Many participants from all over Europe gathered at the circuit for two days of free track sessions to test their driving skills.

A programme packed with activities also involved our Ferrari drivers in the passion of the Ferrari world, with the test drives of the cars in the range, including the new 296 GTB and the Ferrari Roma; the Grid Walk, where customers could experience emotions of the starting grid up close; the Paddock Tour, during which a professional guide explained how the Ferrari Challenge team works and the exclusive Saturday evening dinner in an evocative setting in the heart of the circuit - the White Themed Party.