Logo

    Ferrari museums

    Tickets & Packages

    Dear Visitors,

    • In line with current guidelines, since August 6th 2021, access to the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena has been permitted only to holders of COVID-19 Green Certificates (Green Pass or EU Digital COVID Certificate) in either digital or print form, attesting to one of the following:

    - that the holder has received a first dose of vaccine or a single-dose vaccine more than 15 days previously;
    - that the holder is doubly vaccinated;
    - that the holder has had a negative a PCR or rapid antigen test result within the previous 48 hours;
    - that the holder has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

    • No other documentation (such as negative swab or antibody tests) will be accepted.
    • Access without Green Certificates is permitted to children under the age of 12 or individuals with specific medical certificates.

    How to get the Green Pass

    • From the dgc.gov.it website, by inputting your health card or vaccination code, recovery code, negative test result code (sent to you by text message or email).
    • In any pharmacy, on presentation of your health card (only for vaccination or negative test result certs but not recovery certs);
    • On the “Immuni” or “IO” apps, which can be downloaded to your smartphone apps to receive a message every time a Green Cert becomes available to the holder.

    Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.
    For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it

    Covid Green Certificates Accepted

    • Green Pass for all visitors from EU countries, Switzerland, the Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, the former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia, Turkey and the Ukraine.
    • Equivalent certificates for all visitors from the USA, Japan, Canada, Israel, the Republic of San Marino, the UK and Northern Ireland, including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus.

    The list of countries is constantly being revised. To check the latest updates, we recommend going to: https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en

    Green pass equivalent certifications

    https://www.trovanorme.salute.gov.it/norme/renderNormsanPdf?anno=2021&codLeg=82920&parte=1%20&serie=null

    • Even foreign visitors who do not have a national health card can obtain a Green Pass by taking a test at a pharmacy or an approved laboratory in Italy in the 48 hours prior to their visit.
    • The Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena are open as normal to the public seven days a week. However, we therefore advise advance booking and purchasing of tickets from our site. COVID-19 prevention and safety measures remain in place.

    • To ensure the safety and protect the health of all our visitors and employees, there are temperature scanners at all entrances to the museum;
    • Entry will be denied to anyone with a temperature of 37.5°C or over. However, such individuals may request full reimbursement of their ticket price or reschedule their visit for another date and time;
    • When inside the museum, visitors must wear a surgical facemask (with the exception of children of under six). The museum will provide masks to anyone who does not have one.
    • There will be social distancing marks and signs inside the museum: please observe these at all times;
    • Access to the museum is guaranteed only to visitors who already have tickets;
    • Visitors must strictly adhere to the entry time on their ticket;
    • The maximum visit time in the museum is 90 minutes.

    For any information you may require, please email us at:
    museo@ferrari.com

    Thank you for your cooperation!

    VENUE DETAILS

    Museo Ferrari Maranello

    +39 0536949713 

    museo@ferrari.com  

    Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, 43, 41053 Maranello MO

    Opening hours
    October/March 10.00 - 18.00
    April/September 9.30 - 19.00
    Closing
    Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Saturday, January 01, 2022

    Museo Enzo Ferrari

    +39 0594397979 

    biglietteriamef@ferrari.com 

    Via Paolo Ferrari, 85, 41121 Modena

    Opening hours
    October/March 10.00 - 18.00
    April/September 9.30 - 19.00
    Closing
    Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Saturday, January 01, 2022
    TICKETS
    For Both Ferrari Museums:

    • Concessions for students over age 10, adults over 65, carers for disabled visitors and military 
    • Discounted price available for primary/elementary schools (pupils 6-10 years) by prebooking only: museo@ferrari.com
    • Free entry: disabled visitors and children under 5 years 
    • The tickets can be purchased both online or at the Museum's ticket desk during opening hours

    For online Tickets:

    To purchase individual or Combined tickets for the Ferrari museums, you must indicate the date and time of your visit to each museum. If you are using a Combined Modena + Maranello Ticket, you must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.   


    TICKET WITH TIME AND DATE:

    Booking your time slot gives you priority access to the exhibition within 15 minutes of the time you

    select.

    If you arrive before or after the time shown on your ticket but on the same date, you will still be

    allowed access to the exhibition. However, you will no longer have priority entry over other visitors.

     

    OPEN TICKET:

    Open tickets can be used within 365 days of purchase date.

    Open ticket holders do not need to book but will not have priority over other visitors. 

    MORE INFORMATION ON MUSEI FERRARI PASS

    The Ferrari Museums is offering visitors the chance to enjoy a combined visit to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena at a very special price. In fact, when they purchase the new Ferrari Museums Pass, visitors will be able to access both museums on a single ticket costing 24 euro. Under 19s accompanied by a family member will also enjoy a special 10 euro rate. 

    While purchasing Combined Modena & Maranello Tickets, please indicate the date and time of your visit to each museum. You must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.

    The Ferrari Museums Pass makes it easier than ever to discover the birthplace of the legend and to explore the astonishingly immersive museum dedicated to Enzo Ferrari as well as to taste the Prancing Horse dream by dipping into its story - past, present and future - in the Maranello Museum. 

    To purchase the new Ferrari Museums Pass: CLICK HERE
    Entrance Pass
    ADULTS
    19 and over
    17,00€
    STUDENTS AND OVER 65
    15,00€
    Under 19
    accompanied by family members
    7,00€
    FIXED DATEOPEN DATE
    Musei Ferrari Pass (Maranello + Modena)
    ADULTS
    19 and over
    24,00€
    UNDER 19
    accompanied by family members
    10,00€
    FIXED DATEOPEN DATE
    F1 Simulator
    Semi-professional simulator: 10 minutes of which 7 minutes of driving with the assistance of a technician to use the steering wheel controls, gearbox and pedal adjustment.
    Read the regulation
    BOOK A SLOT
    25,00€
    BOOK IN MODENABOOK IN MARANELLO
    packages
    Panoramic Factory and Track Tour
    The Ferrari Museum in Maranello also offers visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari in the factory complex. The 45-minute bus tour takes visitors into the Ferrari factory site and around the Fiorano track and the Company facilities (please note: visitors remain aboard the bus at all times).
    ADULTS
    19 and over
    15,00€
    STUDENTS AND OVER 65
    13,00€
    UNDER 19
    accompanied by members
    5,00€
    PURCHASE TICKETS
    Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land
    This service cannot be booked yet

    The Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land Tour passport entitles the holder to use of the shuttle buses linking all the various stops on the route, access to three museums (Pavarotti, Ferrari Museum in Maranello and Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena) as well as visits with tastings at participating businesses. Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land site
    ADULTS
    19 and over
    48,00€
    STUDENTS
    32,00€
    CHILD
    6 to 18 years
    24,00€
    CHILD
    under 5 years
    Free
    VISIT THE WEBSITE
    Tour operators
    Travel agencies and tour operators can ask for additional information on terms and offers reserved for them by filling out the specific form.
    Go to the form
    DIRECTIONS
    Getting There
    Museo Maranello Via Dino Ferrari 43 – 41053 Maranello (MO)
    Museo Modena Via Paolo Ferrari 85 – 41121 Modena - Back parking lot, Via Giuseppe Soli 101

    BY CAR

    Museo Ferrari Maranello
    Take the Modena Nord exit off the A1 Milano-Napoli (A1 Milan-Naples) motorway. Take the Tangenziale (Bypass) in the direction of Abetone-Sassuolo. Follow the signs for Maranello-Formigine. Turn left and continue on until the start of the Strada Provinciale Giardini, then turn right and drive 3 km in the direction of Maranello. Correct address for GPS: Via A. Dino Ferrari 43 Maranello.

    Museo Enzo Ferrari Modena
    Take the Modena Nord exit off the A1 Milano-Roma motorway or A22 Brennero (Brenner). Then take exit 6 for the bypass (direction Bologna). Continue on towards the city centre after the Railway (Ferrovia) overpass, immediately to your right.

    FROM BOLOGNA’S GUGLIELMO MARCONI AIRPORT

    For flights arriving into Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, visitors can either take a taxi or book a shuttle transfer to the Museum by emailing booking@vivaraviaggi.it or calling Vivara Viaggi at: + 39 (0) 51 6120818.

    BETWEEN THE TWO MUSEUMS

    The Ferrari Museums are just 20 km apart.